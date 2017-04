MOSCOW Russia's fledgling air campaign against Islamic State in Syria will not be extended to Iraq and Russian jets are not using Iraq's airspace to carry out strikes inside Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov also said Iraq had not asked Moscow to conduct air strikes against Islamist militants on Iraqi territory.

