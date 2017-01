Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a phone conversation on Saturday, discussed cooperation in fighting terrorism threats in the Middle East, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts at various levels. The conversation was held at the initiative of the Israeli side, agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Mark Heinrich)