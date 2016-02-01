Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
MOSCOW Russia's air forces have destroyed a stash of oil products belonging to Islamic group Jaish al-Islam in the Syrian province of Damascus, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashekov as saying on Monday.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.