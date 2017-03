MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the creation of a broad coalition to fight terrorist groups, above all the Islamic State, during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Putin and Nazarbayev also discussed an economic association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which is to come into force soon, the Kremlin added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)