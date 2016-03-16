WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday that the need for progress toward political transition in Syria is urgent, and he emphasized the importance of maintaining the cessation of hostilities, the State Department said.

Kerry's phone call with Lavrov followed a call between President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin and came ahead of Kerry's trip to Moscow next week, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Beech)