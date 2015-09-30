Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. Picture taken September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, to consider authorising the use of military force abroad, something it will do later on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin did not say which country the decision would apply to, but Russia is in the process of building up its military presence in Syria where it supports the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad.

The last time the Russian parliament granted Putin the right to deploy troops abroad, a technical requirement under Russian law, Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine last year.

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Federation Council, said the chamber would consider the issue later on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said the request was for "the deployment of a military contingent of the Russian Federation" outside the country on the basis of the "universally recognised principles and norms of international law."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)