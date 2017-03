German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers the government's declaration on current refugee crisis at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW Russia welcomes comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in which she proposed including a wide range of countries in discussion about Syria, the Kremlin top political adviser said on Friday.

"This is an important factor, it seems to me, in the present Syrian context: that Merkel in recent days has spoken out about the need to carry out negotiations about Syria with many actors," Yury Ushakov said, adding that she was referring to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Russia and other regional players.

"This fits in with what we have in mind."

