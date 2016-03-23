MOSCOW Russia has a special forces group in Syria that carries out reconnaissance and "other special tasks", a senior Russian military officer was quoted as saying, the first time Moscow has acknowledged having ground forces in combat roles inside Syria.

"I will not hide the fact that on the territory of Syria there is a division of our special operations forces," state-run newspaper Rossiisskaya Gazeta quoted Alexander Dvornikov, a commander of the Russian contingent in Syria, as saying.

"They perform supplementary reconnaissance on targets for Russian air strikes, they are engaged in guiding aircraft to targets in remote areas, and perform other special tasks."

Carrying out target reconnaissance can often involve putting small groups of highly-trained troops behind enemy lines so they can gather information on targets that cannot be obtained from drones or satellite surveillance.

That Russia has been carrying out such high-risk missions suggests the Kremlin has been more deeply embroiled in the Syrian conflict than it has previously acknowledged.

Six Russian servicemen are known to have died in Syria, two of them in circumstances that the Russian authorities have not disclosed. The death of the sixth serviceman, a major in the interior ministry troops, emerged on Wednesday.

Until now, Russian officials said the military's role in Syria was limited to air strikes, training and advising Syrian government forces, mounting search and rescue operations for downed air crews, and protecting Russian bases.

But forces opposed to Russia's ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, have said Russian forces, in combat roles, have taken part in government offensives.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Ralph Boulton)