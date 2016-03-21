Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia on Monday hailed Russia's partial withdrawal from Syria as a "positive step" towards a political solution there, the government said in a statement after its weekly meeting in Riyadh.
The statement, carried by state news agency SPA, also said that the government hoped that the Russian move would help speed up peace talks and force President Bashar al-Assad's government to "make the necessary concessions to achieve a political transition that everybody seeks in Syria".
(Reporting by Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi)
BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two besieged towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.