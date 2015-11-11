MOSCOW Russia's air force flew 85 sorties and hit 277 terrorist targets in Syria in the last two days, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The agency also cited the ministry as saying that the Russian air force helped the Syrian army to break the siege of the Kweires military airport in Aleppo province.

(This version of the story corrects number of sorties in headline and in lead to 277 from 227)

