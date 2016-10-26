MOSCOW Russia did not asked Spain to let a flotilla of warships refuel in the port of Ceuta, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.

"There had been no requests sent from the Russian Defence Ministry to the Spanish authorities," Interfax cited the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

He said the Russian battle group - which has raised concerns in NATO that it could be used to target civilians in Syria - has all the necessary reserves of resources needed to complete its tasks.

