Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
MOSCOW Russia will increase its air strikes on terrorists in Syria, a senior official in the Russian army told Russian news agencies on Saturday.
"We will not only continue strikes..., we will also increase their intensity," said Andrei Kartapolov from the Russian Army's General Staff, according to RIA news agency.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.