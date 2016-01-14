Residents inspect a crater at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW Russia is allowed to deploy its air force in Syria for an open-ended period under the terms of an agreement signed between Moscow and Damascus in August, the RIA news agency said on Thursday, citing the text of the document.

Russian planes flying out of a base in Syria's Latakia province have been bombing Islamic militants since Sept. 30 as part of a push to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad defeat his opponents on the battle field.

