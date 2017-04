Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Vice President Masahiko Komura in Moscow, Russia, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday he hoped that talks between the Syrian government and Syrian opposition would start this month in Damascus.

Lavrov made his comments during a visit by Qatari Foreign Minister Khalid al-Attiyah to Moscow.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)