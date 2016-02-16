MOSCOW Heavy artillery bombardment of Syrian targets by Turkey and talks of a ground operation by Ankara and Saudi Arabia risk leading to direct military clashes between regional states, a Russia-led security body, the CSTO, said on Tuesday.

"Further fanning of the conflagration in Syria in close proximity to the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation is a threat to the security of its member states," CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha said in a statement.

The CSTO's members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov)