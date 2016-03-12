MOSCOW A Russia Defence Ministry centre in Syria received reports on Saturday of Turkish shelling of Kurdish positions in Syria's Aleppo province, RIA news agency reported, while Turkey said it had been targeting Islamic State positions.

RIA quoted Russia's military as saying 10 ceasefire violations had been registered in Syria over the previous 24 hours, while 42 armed groups had so far agreed to the partial truce.

A Turkish security source said the Turkish army had targeted Islamic State positions in Syria on Saturday, as units based in Kilis province fired at targets around Azaz, a town around 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border.

The source did not identify any particular threat leading up to the bombardment or say what targets had been hit.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish news agencies said two rockets fired from Syria territory had landed in Kilis, but failed to explode.

