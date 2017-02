MOSCOW Russian warplanes deployed in Syria have made 40 sorties around the city of Palmyra over the past 24 hours, hitting 158 Islamic State targets and killing more than 100 militants, Russian news agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

A total of nine ceasefire violations have been registered across Syria over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)