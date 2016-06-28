Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MOSCOW Russia's air force has helped Syrian government troops to escape encirclement near Aleppo, Interfax news agency on Tuesday quoted Russia's ambassador to Syria as saying, adding he did not expect Syria's army to assault the city in the nearest time.
"I am not confident than an offensive on Aleppo will take place in the foreseeable future," Alexander Kinshchak told Interfax. "As for Raqqa, in this case I would also like to refrain from any certain forecasts regarding its liberation," he added, referring to Islamic State's bulwark.
"Frankly speaking, I am not certain at all that this may happen in the nearest time."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.