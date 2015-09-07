MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced as "falsifications and fabrications" media reports it was changing its stance on the war in Syria or on the future of President Bashar al-Assad, whom it has shielded throughout the conflict.

"We don't appoint or dismiss foreign presidents, neither on our own or in cahoots with anyone else," the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry representatives on Monday also declined immediate comment on a U.S. request to Athens to close Greek airspace for Russian supply flights to Syria.

Nor have Russian officials confirmed recent media reports of Moscow increasing its military assistance to Assad, saying only that it has long been supplying Damascus with arms and training to help it fight Islamist radicals, and will continue to do so.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Osborn)