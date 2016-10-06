MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday the United States should carefully consider the consequences of strikes on Syrian army positions because such strikes would obviously threaten Russian servicemen.

Commenting on Russia's S-300 air defence complexes recently deployed to Syria, the ministry said in a statement that their crews would hardly have time to detect the exact flight paths of missiles or from what direction they were launched.

The ministry also mentioned a more sophisticated air defence system, the S-400, which safeguards Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria.

The Syrian army also has at its disposal efficient air defence systems, including the S-200 and Buk, the Defence Ministry said, adding that their combat readiness has been restored over the past year.

