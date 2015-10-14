Boeing's newest, largest Dreamliner completes first flight
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. Boeing Co's newest and largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10, successfully made its first flight on Friday, kicking off a test program for the high-tech jet.
MOSCOW Russia and the United States have moved closer to agreement on a document setting rules for how to keep U.S. and Russian aircraft from clashing over Syria, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
Military experts from Russia and the United States, which back opposing sides in Syria's civil war, held their third talks aimed at setting rules for air-to-air conduct over the country.
"A convergence of positions on key issues of the future document has been noted," Interfax quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BERLIN Lufthansa's Eurowings is stepping up expansion at Munich airport in response to strong demand for low-cost flights, with plans to base two more planes there from 2018.