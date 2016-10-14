Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

YEREVAN Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan recently discussed possible supplies of Russian air defence systems to Ankara, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They mentioned various anti-missile systems, the supplies of which in different variations Russia could consider if there was such a wish on Turkey's side," Peskov told reporters in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

He was referring to the meeting between the two leaders during Putin's recent visit to a world energy congress in Istanbul.

