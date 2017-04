MOSCOW Russia reiterated on Thursday that its warplanes had not violated Turkish airspace and such accusations served as a cover-up for Ankara's increased military activity on the Syrian border.

Ankara has repeatedly failed to respond to Moscow's requests to provide any evidence of violations of its airspace by Russian jets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)