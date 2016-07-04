Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MOSCOW Turkey's suggestion that it could open its Incirlik Air Base to Russia to fight Islamic State jointly with Moscow is a "serious statement", the Kremlin said on Monday, albeit admitting that it had not had any contacts with Ankara on the matter yet.
"I do not know whether our military have already been in contact ... This is certainly a serious statement which has yet to be analysed from a military and political point of view," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.
Peskov also said that last week's attack on Istanbul airport showed that it was "crucial" for Turkey and Russia to uphold an exchange of information on terrorists and react to terrorist threats together.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will met her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in London on Monday, during which she will say a continued increase in Israel's settlement activity undermines trust in the peace process.