Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) looks at pictures of Ataturk airport employees who were killed in Tuesday's attack on the airport, during his visits to Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, July 2, 2016. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Wednesday it believed that the recent attack on Istanbul airport could be a result of Turkish and European security services ignoring Moscow's signals about suspected "terrorists" hiding in Turkey and Europe.

"Over the past many years, the Russian side ... has informed our Turkish and European colleagues that persons suspected of being linked to terrorism ... find shelter both in Turkey and in a number of other European countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"In most cases such signals from the Russian side have not been given proper attention or any reaction by our colleagues. To our regret, these (Istanbul attacks) can be a consequence of such disregard."

