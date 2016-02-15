South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russia accused Turkey on Monday of assisting "fresh jihadi groups and armed mercenaries" to penetrate Syria illegally to replenish the battle-battered detachments of Islamic State and other terrorist organisations.
"Moscow expresses its most serious concern about the aggressive actions by the Turkish authorities regarding the neighbouring state," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.