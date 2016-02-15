Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MOSCOW Russia accused Turkey on Monday of assisting "fresh jihadi groups and armed mercenaries" to penetrate Syria illegally to replenish the battle-battered detachments of Islamic State and other terrorist organisations.

"Moscow expresses its most serious concern about the aggressive actions by the Turkish authorities regarding the neighbouring state," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

