MOSCOW Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday saying it had repeatedly violated its air space, one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the plane had been attacked when it was inside Syria and warned of "serious consequences" for what he termed a "stab in the back".

Below is the list of key areas of economic and trade relations between Russia and Turkey:

TOURISM

- Turkey's seaside resorts are among the most popular tourism destinations for Russians; for Turkey, Russia is the source of the second-largest number of tourist arrivals after Germany.

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday advised Russians not to visit Turkey and said the threat of terrorism there was no less than in Egypt, where a bomb attack brought down a Russian passenger plane last month.

- Russia's tourism agency also recommended the suspension of package holiday sales to Turkey.

- Turkey, which has visa-free travel with Russia, has become more attractive for Russian tourists after Moscow suspended flights to Egypt. About 4.4 million Russians, including 3.3 million Russian tourists, visited Turkey in 2014.

FOOD

- Turkish food exports so far have not been affected by Moscow's ban on most Western food imports launched in 2014. In 2014, 4 percent of Turkey's exports, mainly textiles and food, worth $6 billion went to Russia, Renaissance Capital said in a note on Tuesday.

- Turkish exports to Russia have fallen 40 percent over January-September to $2.7 billion.

ENERGY AND COMMODITIES

- Turkey is the second-largest buyer of Russian natural gas after Germany. Russia is Turkey's largest natural gas supplier, with Ankara buying 28-30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of its 50 bcm of natural gas needs annually from Russia.

- Russia also supplies oil and oil products to Turkey. Russia was its fourth-largest supplier in 2013, according to the Russian embassy in Turkey www.turkey.mid.ru.

- Turkey together with Egypt is the largest buyer of Russian wheat. It bought 4.1 million tonnes of Russian wheat in the previous marketing year, which ended on June 30. <GRA/RU>

- Turkey is also a large buyer of Russian steel semi-finished products.

PROJECTS

- Turkey commissioned Russia's state-owned Rosatom in 2013 to build four 1,200-megawatt reactors in a project worth $20 billion.

- Russia and Turkey also have the TurkStream pipeline project, an alternative to Russia's South Stream pipeline to transport gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine. The South Stream plan was dropped last year due to objections from the European Commission.

- Russia's Gazprom has recently almost halved the planned capacity of its TurkStream gas pipeline project to 32 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

