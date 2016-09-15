ANKARA A meeting between the head of the Russian army's general staff and his Turkish counterparts in Ankara was 'very positive and productive' and strengthened understanding between the armies of two countries, Turkish military sources said on Thursday.

The visit, the first of its kind in 11 years, has opened the door for further positive developments, the sources said after the talks, which focused on military cooperation and the conflict in Syria.

Russia and Turkey have backed opposing sides in Syria, with Moscow supporting President Bashar al-Assad while Ankara backs rebels fighting to oust him. Ties between Moscow and Ankara were repaired last month after hitting a low in November 2015 when Turkey downed a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

