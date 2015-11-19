Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MOSCOW Russia expects the United Nations Security Council to approve its resolution on fighting terrorism by the end of this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.