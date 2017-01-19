May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the United States had been invited to upcoming talks on the Syria conflict that are to take place in the Kazakh capital, Astana, later this month, RIA news agency reported.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.