U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about efforts to reduce the violence in Syria and move to a political solution to the civil war, the State Department said in a statement.

"The secretary looks forward to further meetings with the foreign minister to discuss the respective roles of the United States and Russia in de-escalating the conflict and supporting the talks in Geneva to move the political solution forward," the State Department said.

