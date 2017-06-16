Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
BAGHDAD The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State said on Friday it could not confirm a Russian report that the leader of the jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, may have been killed in a Russian air strike in Syria.
"We cannot confirm," coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian told Reuters.
The Russian defence ministry earlier said it was seeking confirmation that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a strike in late May near the Syrian city of Raqqa.
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.