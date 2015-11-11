MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed by phone on Wednesday preparations for international peace talks on Syria next week.

Lavrov's ministry said in a statement that key aims of such talks was included promoting dialogue between Syrians with the engagement of all influential international players.

Syrian opposition figures and Gulf commentators dismissed on Wednesday a Russian draft proposal for a process to solve the Syrian crisis, saying Moscow's aim was to keep President Bashar al-Assad in power and marginalize dissenting voices.

