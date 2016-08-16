WASHINGTON Russia's use of an Iranian air base to carry out military strikes in Syria is "unfortunate but not surprising," a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, adding Washington is still assessing the extent of Russian-Iranian cooperation.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Russia's use of the Iranian bases would not necessarily prevent the United States from reaching a deal with Moscow to cooperate in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

But he added that "we're not there yet" on a cooperation agreement, noting that Moscow has continued to strike moderate Syrian forces supported by the United States.

