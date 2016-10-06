WASHINGTON The U.S. government is continuing internal deliberations about non-diplomatic options to address the war in Syria despite a Russian warning on Thursday about the consequences of a strike on Syrian army positions, the U.S. State Department said.

"I've seen the comments out of Moscow. Those comments notwithstanding, that conversation inside the U.S. government continues," State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

His remarks followed a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry that the United States should carefully consider the consequences of strikes on Syrian army positions because they would also threaten Russian servicemen.

