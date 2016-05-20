Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON There is no agreement between the United States and Russia to conduct joint air strikes in Syria, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, adding that it looked to Russia to stop truce violations by the Syrian government.
"There is no agreement to conduct joint air strikes with the Russians in Syria. What we are discussing with our Russian counterparts ... are proposals for a sustainable mechanism to better monitor and enforce the cessation of hostilities (COH)," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement after Russia they stage joint air strikes on Syrian rebels, including militant Islamist group Nusra Front, who violate the truce.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.