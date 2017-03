MOSCOW The head of the Russian army's general staff and the chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff on Monday discussed by phone questions relating to the fight against Islamic State in Syria, Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry added that the call between Generals Valery Gerasimov and Joseph Dunford took place at the initiative of the United States.

