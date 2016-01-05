ANKARA Turkey's foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric, calling for calm and a return to diplomatic language.

"Turkey calls for an end to threats, and a return to diplomatic language, and urges mutual caution," a statement from the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran on Sunday following the kingdom's execution of prominent Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. It has said it will only restore them when Tehran stops meddling in the affairs of other countries.

