Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu takes part in an international conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

RIYADH Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that the Syrian opposition was free to leave peace talks in Geneva if its terms were not met.

"We asked the opposition that they can put their conditions to start the negotiations and continue the negotiations. They can leave anytime if they are not implemented," Cavusoglu told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

