Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir attends a news conference at a hotel in Paris, France, December 15, 2015, where he said their Islamic anti-terror alliance will share information and train, equip and provide forces if necessary for the fight against Islamic... REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Saudi Arabia's Islamic anti-terror alliance will share information and train, equip and provide forces if necessary for the fight against Islamic State, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a briefing in Paris on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia announced earlier on Tuesday the formation of a 34-state Islamic military coalition to combat terrorism, a move that has been welcomed by the United States.

"Nothing is off the table," al-Jubeir said when asked whether the initiative could include troops on the ground.

"It depends on the requests that come, it depends on the need and it depends on the willingness of countries to provide the support necessary."

