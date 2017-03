BEIRUT Five Lebanese soldiers were killed in a clash with gunmen in eastern Lebanon on Friday, the Lebanese army said, in an area that has seen regular incursions from Islamist militants fighting in Syria's war.

Lebanese soldiers repelled an attack by militants on an army outpost close to the village of Ras Baalbek, near Lebanon's eastern frontier with Syria, late on Friday after a full day of clashes, the army said. A large number of gunmen were also killed, the army added without giving a figure.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes)