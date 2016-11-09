U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MADRID Spanish police arrested three men and a woman on Wednesday in Spain's north African enclave Ceuta on suspicion of recruiting young people as Islamist militants, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The four people looked to recruit youths through the Internet, primarily through social media, the Ministry said.
Since Spain raised its national security threat alert in 2015 in response to gunmen attacks in Paris, police have arrested 161 people suspected of Islamist militant activity.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.