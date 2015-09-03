MADRID Germany has handed over to Spain a Moroccan man accused of being an Islamic State contact in Europe and of planning attacks in Spain, the Spanish government said on Thursday.

Ayoub Moutchou, 21, was arrested by German investigators in Stuttgart on Aug. 4 and handed over to Spanish police on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Spanish court, an Interior Ministry statement said.

"Moutchou had begun the necessary contacts, in the name of Islamic State, to carry out attacks in Spain in reprisal for the recent arrests of Jihadis," it said after Spanish police brought him back from Germany.

Moutchou left Spain, where he had residence rights, in July after a number of his contacts were arrested, a police source said.

Spain has been involved in the arrest of 69 suspected Islamist militants so far this year, 48 in Spain and 21 elsewhere, according to Interior Ministry figures.

Moutchou is accused of terrorism and belonging to a criminal organisation, the ministry said. He was involved in passing on operational instructions from Islamic State, helping to recruit new members and offering logistical support.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Angus MacSwan)