WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with five air strikes from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning and conducted another 16 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

Most of the Syria strikes, four, hit targets near Kobani, where they destroyed Islamic State fighting positions and a vehicle and damaged tactical units. The remaining strike was near Al Hasakah, according to a military statement.

In Iraq, five air strikes near Bayji hit tactical units and destroyed vehicles, a fighting position and a warehouse. Coalition forces also struck near Al Asad, Al Huwayjah, Fallujah, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar.

