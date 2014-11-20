People inspect a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

AMMAN U.S. air strikes on a Syrian border town with Turkey killed at least two militants from Nusra Front, in the fourth such attack against the al Qaeda affiliate group since September, a monitoring group and Syrian activists said on Thursday.

The U.S. military said in a statement on Wednesday the strikes, which a monitoring group and several activists said took place late on Tuesday, destroyed a "storage facility run by veteran al Qaeda operatives" known as The Khorasan Group, whose members Washington says are plotting external attacks against the United States.

Rami Abdul Rahman, who runs the Britain-based Syrian Observatory monitoring group that tracks violence across the country, said the strike killed at least two fighters from the Nusra Front. There was no evidence it killed any senior members of the group or any of the Khorasan group network.

Two residents near the rural border area of Harem in Idlib province said at least six civilians including two women and a child were injured in a residential house close to the house hit by the U.S. strike.

Khorasan is the Islamic term for an area including parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, where al Qaeda council is believed to be in hiding. Khorasan is believed to be a foreign fighter cell in the Nusra Front, al Qaeda official Syria wing.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)