WASHINGTON A coalition led by the United States bombarded Islamic State militants on Friday with 22 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria, according to a statement released on Saturday.

In Iraq, the air strikes near Tuz, Kirkuk, Ramadi, Mosul and other locations hit tactical units and fighting positions and destroyed vehicles, buildings and weapons belonging to the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Syria, two air strikes targeted Islamic State crude oil collection points near Abu Kamal, while one strike hit an Islamic State vehicle near Al Hasakah, the statement said.

