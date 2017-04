WASHINGTON A coalition led by the United States conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and three against the militant group in Syria on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Combined Joint Task Force on Sunday.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted five strikes near the town of Hit, and other air strikes were spread across the country. In Syria, the strikes hit and destroyed targets near Al Hasakah, Abu Kamal and Mar'a, the statement said.

