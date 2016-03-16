GENEVA A group of Syrian political activists at peace talks in Geneva issued the first public position paper on Syria's transition on Wednesday, reiterating the need to abide by U.N. resolutions and calling for change and national reconciliation.

The text published by the Moscow-Istana group of activists, led by Qadri Jamil, called for "launching a process of realizing the democratic, radical, deep an(d) comprehensive change on the different arenas".

Other activists in the delegation, from the Cairo group of activists, did not back the document, which was submitted to U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura.

