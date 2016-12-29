May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
BEIRUT A spokesman for a major Syrian rebel group said on Thursday it had reservations about an agreement for a nationwide ceasefire and resumption of negotiations and was not among the groups that had signed it.
"Ahrar al-Sham has a number of reservations over the proposed agreement and the negotiations linked to it, and therefore has not signed it. We will make clear our reservations in due course," Ahmad Qura Ali, a spokesman for the powerful Islamist group, wrote on his Twitter account.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BUDAPEST The price of foie gras in Hungary, one of the world's leading producers of the delicacy, has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks.