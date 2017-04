Syrian children carry placards as they call for the lifting of the siege off Madaya and Zabadani towns in Syria, in front of the offices of the U.N. headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT The United Nations said on Thursday the Syrian government has allowed access to an opposition town near the border with Lebanon where concerns about starvation are growing.

The UN said in a statement it was preparing to deliver humanitarian assistance in the coming days to the town of Madaya, which is being besieged by pro-government forces, and to two Shi'ite towns in the province of Idlib which are under rebel siege.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by John Stonestreet)